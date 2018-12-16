Ondo: Akeredolu’s supporters destroying Buhari’s bill boards – Group

The group also warned the national leaders of APC not to depend of both governor Akeredolu of Ondo state and his counterpart in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, in mobilising support for the President’s re-election bid in the South-west.

In a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by the Nationa Coordinator of the group, Comrade Gbenga Bojuwomi, said an investigated conducted by his group, Ondo APC solidarity group, revealed that the said clampdown on Buhari’s re-election images “started on 11th December 2018, when some touts and NURTW members loyal to governor Akeredolu were seen assisting the Ondo state Signage Agency in removal and total destruction of president Buhari billboards even as they chanted anti APC songs.”

The group also stated that several allegations of anti party activities have been raised by by a group known as Mandate and Solidarity groups in Ondo state about the governor Akeredolu allegedly test running Action Alliance (AA).

The group expressed surprise that despite those allegations against the governor “up till now both the presidency and APC have not seen any sense in it. Mr Akeredolu has therefore ordered the state agency signage to remove and destroy any Buhari poster or bill board found in all the 18 Local Government of Ondo state,” it alleged.

While cautioning the party againt anti party activities, the griup stated that “its high time APC and presidency wake up from their slumber as we also gathered that Akeredolu and governor Fayemi of Ekiti state who are on daily basis destroying Buhari in the south-west were the party’s best choices to lead Mr president campaign in the region,this is outright failure for president Buhari in southwest.

“Both Akeredolu and Fayemi do not even have enough clout to mobilize for elections in their families not to talk of leading the entire region for Mr president.To before warned is to before harmed,we have said our own on several occasions.”