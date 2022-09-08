Ondo: Amotekun parade 20 suspected kidnappers, others 

At least 15 suspected kidnappers and seven phone snatchers were Wednesday paraded in Akure, the Ondo state capital by the state security network, code-named Amotekun corps at different locations in the state.

The commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspected kidnappers had operated in seven different states of the federation and had made well over N84m from ransom paid to them.

While fielding questions from one of the suspects, Muhammad Ali confessed that security agencies had tried their efforts in those states to put their activities to check to no avail.

“I’m Muhammad Ali from Abuja. We have operated successfully in seven states without any hindrance until we were caught in Ondo state by Amotekun.

” From the kidnap we have been able to carry out, over N84m has been realized,” he confessed.

Amotekun also paraded syndicates who specialised in phone theft around the state capital.

The syndicates said they moved from shops to stores, pretending to be serious customers and rob owners of their phones.

Shuaibu Aliu, one of the suspects, said they moved around the state to steal phones.

“We lodged in Owo, in one of the hotels with the aim of stealing phones,” he said.

Over 20 sophisticated phones of different brands were recovered from the suspects.

