Ondo: APC group warns party againt Akeredolu’s re-election bid



A group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Ondo APC Mandate Group (OAMG) has warned the leadership of the party not to allow the incubent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to fly the ticket of the party, saying APC lost 2019 presidential election in the state because the governor allegedly worked againt the party.





The group also threatened to work against APC if the party eventualy give the re-election ticket to governor Akeredolu.





Adressing newsmen Friday in Abuja at the national secretariat of APC, the convener of the group Olugbenga Bojuwomi, said the party should just forget winning the state if Akeredolu picks the re-election’s ticket.





“We don’t expect the national leadership of the party to allow Akeredeolu to contest even the primary. In fact, if we are in a sane society and the party is working normal, we don’t expect Akeredeolu to still be in the party.





“If the party eventually feature Akeredeolu as the sole candidate after the July primaries, we the APC members in Ondo will are going to do our own anti-party activities by campaigning against the APC during the election. APC should just forget Ondo state if the party rewards Akeredeolu’s disloyalty because what it means is that disloyalty pays.





“It is wrong to think that the state Assembly members purchasing form for him speaks volume of his support.”





While commenting on the nomination form purchased for the governor by some state legislature on Thursday, Bojuwomi said: “We all know how legislators work in this country. The situation is the same in the state. They are always the governors’ stooge and where he is going, they go. They are rubber-stamp legislators. Whatever comes from them is not funny because they are just performing their bid.”





The group alleged that the duo of governor Akeredolu and Ade Adetimehin were captured in a video during campaign for their anointed party AA at the detriment of APC has been sent to the national headquarters and presidency long before now but no action was taken.





Bojuwomi said that Action Alliance (AA) fielded candidates during 2019 election, which led to the defeat of and APC in Ondo state.





The group also alleged that “The pocket of violence which was sponsored by governor Akeredolu where his thugs machete loyal APC members which occurred before the general election in Owo his home town has just resurfaced last week.





“One of the campaign vehicles belonging to one of the foremost gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olaide Adelami was destroyed with bullets and Machete by Akeredolu’s killers squad / cultists which has already been set up by Mr. Governor to intimidate any perceived opposition to his re-election bid.”





But responding to allegation of anti party raised by the group, Ondo state deputy speaker, Adeboboye Samuel, who led a group to purchase the nomination form for the governor said Akeredolu had no power to stop those who contested against APC in Ondo state during the presidential election.





The depuy speaker said: “I am glad you claimed that the allegation came from a group of people. In actual fact there is no factionalisation within the APC in Ondo State. But if you are talking about pressure groups you can’t divorce from politics. They are the people who will always want to terrorise the governor.





“Talking about anti-party, the governor ever never visit any ground to campaign for anybody. He has no right to stop those that contested under the platform of AA.”

