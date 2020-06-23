Ondo APC to deputy gov: Resign

.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the Ondo state Deputy Governor, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, and his supporters as well as many other members of the party that defected other parties will soon return to its fold.

The party stated this in a statement wishing the deputy governor safe trip to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his formal defection to the main opposition party on Monday.

The APC said its doors will ever remain open stressing that it will be willing to reabsorb them whenever they opt to retrace their steps.

Also, the party advised Hon Ajayi to tow the path of wisdom and resign honourably as the Deputy Governor of Ondo state

In a statement signed the publicity secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye, the party said it has received a written decision of the deputy governor’s defection from the party with mixed feelings.

The party views the development as worrisome and unfortunate that the journey commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry this soon.

“We wished Hon Ajayi had not taken this decision, after series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the state, to forestall this migration.

The State Working Committee is taken aback by a reported statement credited to Hon. Ajayi that he would remain the Deputy Governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit. This statement is vexatious.

It is imperative to remind Hon Ajayi that he ran on an APC ticket given to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and both were sponsored by the party in the 2016 governorship poll.