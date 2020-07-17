Ondo: Aspirants can’t dictate to APC on mode of primary – Gov Bello



Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has confirmed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not change its adopted mode of primary as the party prepares for July 20th governorship primary election in Ondo state.



Bello, who is that chairman of the governorship primary election, however, declared that aspirants who were not comfortable with the indirect primary mode have no option, saying “the aspirants can’t dictate to the party.





Eleven out of 12 aspirants seeking the APC tickets had rejected the indirect mode, asking the party to use direct method to conduct the forthcoming mock election.



Addressing newsmen Friday at the national secretariat of APC, after the inauguration of the primary election committee headed by him, governor Bello assured the aspirants that he would conduct a free and fair exercise in Ondo state.





“But let me put it this way, from what I know about party politics especially in APC, I was once a contestant and I had opponents and from what I have come to realise, it is not within the purview of contestants to chose rules of engagement. We follow laid down rules and regulations of the party. As a member, we should abide by the rules and regulations, our party Constitution, the guidelines for the elections, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act and every other rule that guides elections. So, it is like going into the general elections now and then APC will be dictating to INEC that this is the rule we want.





“I do not think it sounds very nicely but I know at the end of the day that every contestant in this election shall be treated fairly and credibly and we shall have a candidate that is going to be acceptable to all the contestants and the people of Ondo State and we shall come out victorious in the general elections.







“On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to chose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled. The Ondo Primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option choosen by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC and ratified by the National Executive Committee NEC of our great party in the last meeting. So, we are going for indirect primary.”



Speaking earlier at the inauguration, the chairman of the APC caretaker committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said party had embark on total reconciliation and avoiding issues that could ignite new crisis.





“The party is also carefully avoiding issues with the tendency of creating disaffection, animosity and division to reignite fresh crisis within its fold.



“Therefore, as we start preparations for the Ondo State Governorship Election, the party has appointed reputable, credible and dependable Chairmen and Members for the Primary Election and Appeal Committees which we are about to inaugurate now.



“I am convinced that these reliable ladies and gentlemen will be fair, transparent, impartial and upright to do justice to all the aspirants in the course of their assignments.”



