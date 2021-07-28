Ondo: At last, Jegede congratulates Akeredolu

The flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in ondo state Eyitayo Jegede has said it is time to give glory to God and move forward.

A statement he personally signed said, “Now that we have explored the grievance procedure permitted by the constitution and the law, it is time to give glory to God.

“We thank specially our legal team, under the leadership of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, OON, SAN, FCIArb, for their commitment, industry and dedication to our cause. Over and above all, we thank them for their sacrifice.

“We are thankful to the people of Ondo State for their steadfastness, we were in this for service and for the collective interest of the majority of our people. The outcome of today’s judgement should not deter good and well-meaning individuals from aspiring for leadership in our state and in our country. For all our people who have stood strong, we salute you.

“We thank the National and State leadership, and the generality of the members of PDP for providing us with great support. For our governors who provided the required leadership and kept faith with our aspiration, gratitude, history will judge you right.

“With this outcome, our respect and reverence for the judiciary and our justices of the supreme court has not diminished.

“I congratulate His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN on his victory at the apex court in the country.”

Related

No tags for this post.