Ondo begins war against cholera, seals off 18 buildings

Worried by the outbreak of cholera in some states of the federation, health officials in Ondo state have embarked on massive operations to sensitise residents on how to prevent cholera and other epidemics in Akure, the Ondo state capital as well as other towns and villages.

Director of Environmental Services, Akure South local government area, Sanitarian Ayo Bello, who spoke in Akure, disclosed that aggressive inspection of premises and buildings especially in the “cholera” prone areas are now on-going.

He informed that his office was also obtaining court order to close some houses for unhygienic practices, even as 18 buildings had so far been sealed off while some residents were charged to court for incessant violating environmental regulations despite several warnings.

Sanitarian Bello pointed out that the measures were all aimed at preventing outbreak of cholera or any other epidemic in Akure South local government area in particular and the state in general.

The Director, who is also a former Ondo State President, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, said his men were also monitoring water and food premises to make sure that food that is displayed for human consumption is safe, warning food vendors to exhibit highly level of hygienic practices to prevent outbreak of cholera in the capital city.