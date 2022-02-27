Ondo bye-election: APC congratulates winner Mayokun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alade Mayokun Olarewaju of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) as winner of Saturday’s bye-election for the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency in Ondo state.

Declaring the result in Akure, Returning Officer Deji Ogunseni, said Mr Olarewaju polled 26,370 votes to defeat Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 24,201 votes.

Olawale Oyekanmi of Accord Party scored 41 votes; Oluwawemimo Fadekemi of ADP scored 465 votes; Joseph Ajayi of APP, 125 votes; Johnson Olawusi of NRM scored 76 votes, while Opawole Tajudeen of SDP scored 68 votes respectively.

The bye-election was conducted to fill the vacant seat, following the death of the member representing the constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, in August, 2021.

Only seven (7) political parties contested for the vacant seat at the green chambers if the National Assembly.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described it’s victory at the bye election for House of Representatives in Akure Federal Constituency as strategic, critical and reassuring.

The victory, especially, in such a transparent exercise, is a decipherable indication that the people appreciate the genuine efforts of the ruling party to better their lots, through selfless service.

State chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, congratulated the state governor, Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, leaders of the party across the Sunshine State, party faithful, and it’s candidate for the bye election, Otunba Mayowa Lawson Alade, on the outcome of the election.