Ondo calls for robust boundary relationship 

Ondo state government has solicited for robust relationship with border communities to give priority to continuous engagement and mutual understanding in settling boundary issues.

The state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made the submission at the annual sensitisation programme of the state boundary commission held in Akure.

Declaring the programme open, the deputy governor said the role of local government boundary committees are strategic because they were the closest to people at the grassroots.

Aiyedatiwa assured that government would continue to do its best at protecting lives and property in the 18 council areas across the state.

In his address, the secretary, Ondo state boundary commission, Idowu Owolabi, said the programme would further enlighten participants on how to handle boundary disputes.

Resource person at the event, Mr Henry Adegbenro, harped on the need for the 18 local government areas to have their own digital administrative maps for future reference.

Participants expressed satisfaction that the programme had equipped them with the necessary skills for resolving boundary issues.

