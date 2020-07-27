Ondo coalition to scrutinise guber candidates for good governance

Ondo-based Coalition 2020, Monday has concluded plans to search for credible gubernatorial candidates who would be ready to serve the people ahead of the forthcoming October 10 governorship election.

Chairman of the coalition, Hon. Akin Akinbobola revealed this in Akure, the state capital, when he visited the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He explained that all governorship candidates participating in the gubernatorial election in the state would be subjected to questioning and scrutiny with a view to identifying who among them is set to serve the people of the state.

Coalition 2020 is a pressure group, which cuts across 37 political parties, over 300 social organisations, labour unions, professional associations, and artisans.

Akinbobola said, “We are going to call their candidates (political parties) to interface with the people of the state. We must not fall victim of deceit. We must vote for someone who is credible and who will respect the people. And this can be done if everyone comes together. So, it shall become a stakeholders’ meeting. People must not take us for a ride. They have to serve us.

“The bottom line is that we need a servant and not a ruler for the state.

The scrutiny will take place in late August 2020. With the pandemic, we will need to design it in such a way to achieve maximum results.

Formed in July 2019 by a conglomerate of politicians from different political parties, labour leaders, over 300 social and interest groups and artisans with aim of shopping for credible and good leadership to steer governance of the state.