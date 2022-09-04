Ondo First Lady trains 388 girls on leadership 

At least 388 girls equipped with tools in solar technology, ICT and other entrepreneurial skills have graduated from Bemore Summer Bootcamp 4girlsnaija, an initiative of the First Lady of Ondo state, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the girls, held in the main auditorium of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Mrs Akeredolu urged the girls utilise the training received in order to be useful to themselves and the society.

The Bemore founder charged the graduands to reciprocate the gesture by giving back to the society that produced them.

She encouraged them to always stand up for women and girls by defending womanhood.

“My dear techy girls, I want you to take home the fact that the the future is female. Gone are the days you would be made to play the second fiddle role because you are a girl.

“You are too talented and endowed to be ‘materials for exports’. Bemore Girls are not cheap! You must go ahead and do rare exploits,” she said.

She further charged them to always remember the training they received, especially Taekwondo for self defence against randy men, as she assured them of government’s protection against all forms of abuse through the VAPP Law.

All you need do is speak up! Whenever that randy guy comes close, remember that grandma gave you a toll-free line to dial to report and trust that we will be there to rescue and defend you”.

In his remarks, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu emphasised that education is the bedrock of human development, describing the BeMore initiative as one of the largest girls’ projects in Nigeria.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo governor affirmed that the BeMore Empowered Foundation had equipped girls towards maximum exploitation of their potentials, while thanking the Founder and her team for partnership his administration in closing gender gap, towards actualisation of its redeemed agenda.

