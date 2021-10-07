Ondo: FRSC moves to prevent further carnage on roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ondo state command, has called on all motorists in the state to avoid preventable loss of lives and property as a result of road crashes.

Giving the charge, Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, said during the ember months’ flag-off campaign held at Ado Motor Park, Akure, Ondo state capital.

The theme of the campaign was: ‘Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel And Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’

SonAllah said FRSC deployed all human and material resources to ensure safety on Nigerians road, adding that the command is aiming to stem the tide of preventable death on the road, especially in the last quarter of the year.

“It is apt as the country is currently experiencing high level of insecurity and ravaging Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives in two years.

“We cannot afford further loss of lives and property especially on our roads being the most used means of commuting.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders in the road transport subsector of the economy to support the FRSC in its drive as a lead agency to eradicate preventable carnages and loss of property to road traffic crashes.

“Available statistic worldwide indicates that effect of road traffic crashes on a country’s economy is enormous, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. It therefore behoves on all of us to be resolute and united in the course, “he said.

SonAllah appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state for his untiring efforts in the provision of road infrastructure geared towards ensuring road experience to the people of the state.

Permanent Secretary General Administration Office of the Governor, Mr Michael Oshodi, who represented Akeredolu charged road users to imbibe rules and regulations of road traffic in the state.