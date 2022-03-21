Ondo gov inaugurates NDPHC’s substation for Rufus Giwa poly



The Governor of Ondo state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has inaugurated a distribution intervention project for the improvement of electricity supply at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic,Owo, Ondo state.

The project was done by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited.

The Media Adviser to the Managing Director, NDPHC, Mr Adesanta Adejokun, in a statement he issued Sunday night in Abuja, said the project included the construction of 1×2.5 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 33/11 Kilo Volt (kV) injection substation.

He qouted the governor as saying that: “With associated 33kV/11kV & LT lines & installation of three 500kVA distribution substation transformers”.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari through the management of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for the project.

“Looking at the technical details of this project and its benefits, an upgrade from 2.5MVA to 7.5MVA, I believe it will address two critical areas of concern to our administration in this corridor.This is another landmark achievement in the power sector.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that power supply is very significant to our individual and national lives. Nigeria has had a long history of problematic public power supply but when the APC government came on board, we promised to change the narrative through massive infrastructural development.

“Access to adequate electricity in educational facilities like Rufus Giwa Polytechnic. It will also increase economic activities on campus and its environs,” he said.

Earlier, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Mr IfeOluwa Oyedele, had said that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to take power to the people.

According to him, one of the organs through which that is being achieved, is the NDPHC, saying that it owned by the three tiers of government had tried to affect the life of every Nigerian positively.

“Just about three weeks ago, the President inaugurated the 330/132/33kV transmission substation built by NDPHC in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said it was not the duty of NDPHC to do these things as the company’s primary mandate was to generate electricity, explaining that the company intervened to ensure electricity gets to all Nigerians.

“That is why although we are basically a generation company, we provide transmission and distribution services,” he said.

He said NDPHC had constructed and commissioned over 350 Injection Substations with a combined capacity of about 3,540MW across the length and breadth of the country.

Oyedele said NDPHC had also constructed about 2,600 km of 11KV and 4600km of 33kV distribution lines for improvement access to electricity and quality of power supply to consumers.

In his address of welcome, the Rector of the polytechnic, Mr Gani Ogundahunsi, said the project would assist the institution a lot as they had spent so much on diesel.

“This facility is going to help us in distribution and every other thing as it pertains to power situation in this polytechnic. It is going to be of massive help to us and as such, we are extremely grateful to the Executive Director, Networks of NDPHC, Mr Ife Oyedele who is one of us and to Federal Government of Nigeria, ” he said.