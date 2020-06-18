Ondo gov: Odimayo unveils 5-point develomental agenda



An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo state, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, has unveiled a 5-Point developmental agenda to be pursued by his administration if elected the next in Ondo state.





The youthful businessman turned politician made his agenda public Thursday in Abuja at a news conference at the national secretariat of APC, shortly after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the July 20 Governorship primary election.



The Ode-Irele born aspirant to said his priority and emphasis would be mainly on a 5-Point Developmental Agenda on Free and quantitative education, quality healthcare services, infrastructural development, merchandise agriculture and industrialisation and Good governance and accountability.



On education, Odimayo noted that education is the major industry and vocation in Ondo State since the creation of the state in 1978, and has been the main strength for modern human capital development and deployable for modern agricultural and other industrial businesses and enterprises.



He therefore, promised to guarantee improved funding far and above of what is obtainable at present, so as to use the state resources for free and compulsory education at Primary and Secondary levels just like the days of late progressive leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Pa. Michael Adekunle Ajasin.



He further reinstated his promise to reduce drastically, the exorbitant tuition fees currently been paid in all the State owned tertiary institutions as a way to stop the mass withdrawing episode of undergraduates from the institutions caused by inability of many parents and guardians to pay the new high fees.



The governorship hopeful later get a boost for his ambition when the deputy Senate leader and Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Professor Ajayi Boroffice publicly endorsed the aspiration of Odimayo to contest the July 20 APC governorship primary poll.



Meanwhile, one of the leaders of Unity forum in Ondo state, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, has thrown his weight behind Prince Jimi Odimayo ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state.



The Senator said Ondo State needs a redeemer who will sanitize the fouled political atmosphere of Ondo State and allow fresh air into the political space.



His words: “I congratulate Prince Jimi Odimayo for achieving the milestone of obtaining the Ondo State governorship nomination form of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 20th July primary election.



“To the best of my knowledge, Prince Jimi Odimayo is the first aspirant among all the aspirants from the Unity Forum to achieve this milestone. This feat clearly underscores your sincerity of purpose and confidence.



” It is instructive to note that I had appealed to all aspirants in the Unity Forum to come together in order to present a flagbearer for the forthcoming APC governorship election. This idea has not been achievable because of incurable optimism of aspirants as no aspirant is willing to step aside for the other.



“Therefore, I decided to consult some elders, youths and women across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State. They have given me nod to identify with a credible aspirant who represents our aspirations, collective interests and hope for a more prosperous Ondo State”, Boroffice stated.

