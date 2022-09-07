Ondo government provides relief package to victims of Owo Church attack 

Ondo state government has provided succour for the victims of the June 5, 2022 attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo state.

Chairman of the donation management committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, who led other members of the committee to Owo, said the move was in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to give required support to all the victims of the attack.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu had constituted a committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations into the Owo terrorists attack relief fund.

The committee which has the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa as its chairman, also has as members the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun; the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye; the Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-law, Owo; Representative of Olowo of Owo, Chief Amos Aladesawe and Mr Kayode Edema as Secretary.

Akinterinwa explained that the committee collated the names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds received into the account so far.

He noted that each of the families of the deceased and the injured had been given cash gifts each, adding that the disbursement would continue if more funds are received into the account.

One of the injured, Ayo Adetunji, a young boy, said the incident happened with no prior notice, adding that it was God that saved his life.

Adetunji appreciated Ondo state government for remembering him with such relief fund.

Those who benefited from the cash gifts included: Mr. Agbom Paul who lost his late brother’s wife; Evaristus Oluchukwu; Mrs. Helen Ifeanyi; Fabian Nweke; Mrs. Theophine Ogoegbunam; Chief Titus Oranuba, injured; Sunday Festus; Precious Sunday; Oladele Christianah; Ozorchukwu Angela; and Ofene Joseph.

