Ondo group partners NSCDC to curb election violence

The Ondo State Youth Parliament has reinstated commitment to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in order to curb election violence in the state.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Ondo state command, Mr. Phillip Ayuba, while receiving the officers of the group at the command office in Akure said the command would do its best to ensure the forthcoming governorship election in the state was free of violence.

The NSCDC boss stated that there was a need for major stakeholders, especially parents, NGOs and government at all levels to ensure a continuous sensitisation and awareness program that would help educate youth to shun any form of electoral violence.

He said: “Our youths must be educated through various community and religion leaders, and other stakeholders in the society to desist from social vices such as rape, cyber crimes, sexual harassment, drug abuse, vandalism, electoral violence, amongst others.

“Let me appeal to members of this Ondo State Youth Parliament to use their tenure judiciously by embracing integrity, selfless service, community development and youth empowerment programs.

“I believe that if our youths can be engaged themselves into any youth empowerment program in the state or country , it will provide them a means of livelihood thereby reducing poverty and the temptation to partake in restiveness, social crimes and electoral violence, “Ayuba stated.

While appreciating the speaker of the group and his entourage for the good gesture, Ayuba called on the public to make available credible intelligence and information that would assist the command to nip in the bud any form of criminal activities before, during and after the election.

In his response the speaker, Ondo State Youth ParliamentSmith Ikumapayi, said the NSCDC was worthy of commendation for its commitment to reducing to the barest minimal the rate of crimes in Ondo state.

Ikumapayi appealed to the command to work in the provision of adequate security across the state throughout the electioneering period.

The speaker stated that the visit to the command headquarters of Ondo NSCDC would further strengthen the good working relationship and collaboration so as to complement the efforts of the corps in ensuring peace, law and order in the state at all times.