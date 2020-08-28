Ondo Guber: Don’t abuse Amotekun – PDP warns Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu not to abuse the state governorship election slated for 10th October, 2020.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus stated this at the inauguration of the Ondo state Governorship Campaign Council at the Party Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Friday.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state is heading the 145-member council. While Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamafara state is the deputy chairman and Alhaji Abdulahi Maibasira, who is the National Financial Secretary of the party, is Secretary of the campaign council.

The PDP candidate for the Ondo governorship election is Eyitayo Jegede.

Secondus explained that the choice of this formidable campaign team was carefully done by the party leadership to achieve the desired result.

“The main goal of this National Working Committee, NWC, is to recover all original PDP states currently in the hands of the opposition, he added.

PDP Chairman also stated that “On September 19, 2020 by God’s grace and the dogged efforts of both National and state Campaign Committees, Edo state will return to the PDP. We expect to carry the euphoria of Edo victory to Ondo on October 10 and relieve the good people of Ondo from the bad governance witnessed in that state in last three and half years.

He continued ” at this juncture, I am reiterating my earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari and his party the APC, to ensure that the election field is made level for all to enable the good people of Ondo state make their choice without hindrance of any kind.

“This government can do this by ensuring that they respect the Constitution and the Electoral Act as well as the ruling of Supreme Court of Nigeria that says that security operatives particularly the military should not meddle on election matters outside providing adequate and equal security to all the parties within the requirements of the law.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should refuse to be intimidated and strive to always carry out their duties strictly as set out by the law.

“Intelligence available to us shows that the outgoing APC Government in Ondo state in its panic has hurriedly gone ahead to launch the local security outfit Amotekun, with the aim of deploying them to intimidate and harass opponents.

“We want to warn that state security outfits are at experimental stages and any abuse will mean the end of it. The people of the South West desired Amotekun, to secure them, anything otherwise would be undermining the will of the people”.

Reacting on behalf of the campaign council, the Chairman and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde said “our responsibilities Is to go into the election United. We are doing everything possible to make sure all our members and leaders in Ondo State come together.

He continued ” I don’t have an atom of doubt that Ondo will soon come under the PDP. We are not afraid of competition, we will highlight all the desirable features of our candidate.

“The election of 10/10/2020 is about the choice between progress and stagnation, it is a choice between continued hardship and prosperity. The PDP is presenting to the people of Ondo State the right choice. We are not asking INEC to favour is, we only ask that they do their work”.