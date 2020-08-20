Ondo guber: INEC commences training of EOs, others



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the training plan for Ondo state governorship election scheduled for 10th October, 2020 with the Electoral Officers (EOs).



The training organised by the Electoral Institute (TEI) in partnership with International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) commenced Thursday at the Royal Bird Hotel, Akure, Ondo State.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi said it is a 3 day training with EOs drawn from the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The Director General of the Electoral Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris in his welcome remarks charged participants to dedicate themselves to the training to enable them internalize the new commission’s processes and initiatives in line with the First Supplementary to Guidelines and Regulations for Elections and the New Policy of Conducting elections in the context of COVID of Elections approved and released in May, 2020.



Sa’ad also charged them to be acquainted with the new ICT accreditation processes.

The DG further thanked the INEC Chairman, the Chair and Board of Electoral Institute (BEI) and the entire members of the commission for their tireless efforts in supporting and encouraging the activities of the Institute.



The IFES Country Director, Hermann Thiel in his goodwill message acknowledge the efforts the commission in making and mproving the quality and integrity of the electoral process especially the scanning and transmission of polling unit results.



He urged the EOs to internalise the new processes and procedures for effective electoral service delivery.



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ondo State, Ambassador, Dr. Rufus, Oloruntoyin Akeju , urged participants to be above board while on Election duty.



He noted that the efforts of the commission in delivering free, fair and credible election in Ondo state cannot be accomplished without the Electoral Officers adding that the training is coming at a very auspicious time.

