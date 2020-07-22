Ondo guber: SDP says no room for defectors

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said it has no room for defectors from other political parties to become candidates or flag bearers in the forthcoming Ondo state governorship election.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed, made this known in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the party was not willing to field defectors because it had capable aspirants jostling to fly the party’s governorship ticket and win the election with integrity.

“SDP will not field a defector as an aspirant in its primaries when it has enough capable aspirants, who are flying the party’s ticket to win the governorship election.

“The party’s non defector aspirant, who will emerge winner and flag bearer through the indirect primary election will be announced unfailingly by tomorrow,” he said.

Mohammed noted that SDP was in no written nor verbal agreement with any aspirants anywhere to defect from their parties and get fielded in its party through substitution process.

He said that the clarification became necessary to dispel the rumour making the rounds on the social media that some aspirants from other parties had entered into an agreement with SDP with a view to defecting to the party.

“Rumour has it that they would get fielded through substitution process if they fail to win the primary election of their parties.

“We, therefore, wish to make it known that SDP will not field a defector,” he said.