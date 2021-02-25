Ondo guber tribunal: Akeredolu, Jegede to know fate in April

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition by Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Party (APC) for April 2021.

Justice Umar Abubakar announced this after the parties had adopted their final written addresses before the tribunal sitting in Akure, the state capital.

Defense counsels had pleaded the court to dismiss the petition of the petitioner, Jegede on several grounds.

Counsel to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, Akin Olujimi and that of the APC, Lateef Fagbemi said the petitioner admitted in paragraph 12 of its petition the sponsorship of third and first respondents but failed to prove that they were not validly nominated, describing it as inconsistency of pleading, forbidding by the law.

But counsel to Jegede prayed the tribunal to grant the relief sought that Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa were not validly nominated by the APC.