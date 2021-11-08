Ondo indigenes cry out over hike in tuition fees

The citizenry in Ondo state have cried out over the latest hike in fees payable by medical students at the state owned University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Ondo, noting that the hike would lead to withdrawal of students from the university.

It stated that the decision by the management and the state government is a silent notice to parents who could not afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children from the institution.

In a similar statement by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) signed by its publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the party noted that the state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has never hidden his penchant for increasing fees in tertiary institutions since he assumed leadership of the state.

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa had suffered serial closures over students’ protests bordering on fees hike.

“The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo shrank to a student population of 1,753 from over 9,000 due to fees increase.

“Most private residential accommodations for students in Owo are now empty. Even the economy of the ancient city has been adversely affected.

“The party, as well as parents and students of UNIMED were shocked to receive the news of the increment of fees with nearly 120 percent for 2021/2022 session.

“No explanation was given for this hike. Medical students have to pay as much as N1, 320, 000.00 as against N515, 000.00 payable in the previous academic session (2020/2021).

“At Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti students of Medicine and Surgery require only N468, 750.00 for 2021/2022 session. For Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye, N176,

396.00 will be enough for the same course.

“There is no justification for this continuous upward review of school fees when the economy of the state is practically comatose and workers’ salaries are not only irregular but never paid in full.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo state chapter calls on the governor and the APC-led government to wear a human face in taking decisions that affect the well being of our future leaders.”