Ondo launches feedback mechanism in governance

To ensure success of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s ‘Redeemed’ agenda in Ondo, the state has entrenched the spirit of premium service delivery in all establishment of government.

The Ondo Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, stated this at the launch of feedback mechanism for public secondary schools and health facilities in the state.

While launching the feedback charts in his office, Adeyemo stated that education and health sectors are the most active outlets that render services to members of the public which could be used as performance indicator and assessment of the level of achievement of an administration.

He added that the ‘Redeemed agenda’ which has ‘Efficient Service Delivery and Policy Development’ as one of its cardinal points expect nothing short of excellent service delivery and unreserved dedication of all public servants for higher productivity.

He noted that feedback boxes and charts were inaugurated by Governor Akeredolu two years ago to kick start the Ondo State Service Improvement Programme (ODSIP).

He charged the accounting officers and supervisors of the two sectors that the feedback mechanism

are conspicuously posted at their respective schools and health facilities to enhance excellent public service in the state.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary, office of the deputy governor and coordinator of the State Human Resource Development, Mr Gbenga Akingbasote, said the initiative of this mechanism would not only put public servants on their toes but also improve their commitment to duty for better service delivery.