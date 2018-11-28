Ondo lawmakers petition IGP over threat to lives

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has been petitioned by the 18 Ondo state aggrieved lawmakers who were allegedly attacked by alleged thugs on the floor of the House. They want him to take over the investigation of the assault meted on them. The lawmakers accused the Commissioner of Police in the state of complicity and consequently filed a fundamental human right suit against him before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The lawmakers had written their petition and filed their suit through their counsel, Dr. Kayode Ajulo. The letter dated November 27 reads in part: “We are Solicitors to Hon Olamide Abayomi George, Hon. Malachi Coker, Hon. Abimbola Olutope Fajolu, Hon. Jumoke Akindele, Hon. Arowele Ayodeji Samuel, Hon. Fatai Olotu, Hon. Ajimotokin Olusegun Phillip, Hon. Akindiose Olusiji, Hon. Sola Ebiwonjunmi, Hon. Ade Adeniyi, Hon. Tunji Akintimehin, Hon. Obadiah Vincent, Hon. Akinsoyinu Ifedayo Olugbenga, Hon. Akinyele Michael Fasogbon, Hon. Mukaila Musa and Hon. Araoyinbo Olugbenga Joseph all of the Ondo State House of Assembly and they are hereinafter referred to as ‘Our Clients.’

