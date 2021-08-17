Ondo loses federal lawmaker, Akeredolu, PDP mourn

The lawmaker representing Akure South/North of Ondo state in the House of Representatives, Hon Adedayo Omolafe is dead.

Hon Omolafe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly slumped around 1pm on Sunday and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owo in Ondo state where he was confirmed dead in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, the PDP in Ondo state has expressed grief and shock over the death of the lawmaker representing Akure South/North Federal constituency.

The party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei described the passing of Hon Omolafe as a colossal loss to his constituency, Ondo state, the PDP and Nigeria in general.

The party commiserated with his family and the people of Ondo state in general even as it prayed for the repose of his soul.

Also, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the news of the death as devastating, says the reality is too difficult to accept, considering that no news of illness was heard about the late lawmaker before his sudden death.

In a statement by his spokesman, Richard Olatunde, Governor Akeredolu said “Like every mortal, Expensive is gone in fulfillment of the mankind’s inescapable debt.

“It is painful that such a bright star is gone too soon. For our dear State, this is a big blow dealt by the ugly sting of death. It is a devastating tragedy.”