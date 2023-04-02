Ondo monarch urges credible population census

The chairman of the Ondo council of Obas and the Deji of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun (CFR), has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct a credible and internationally acceptable population and housing census as it gets set to conduct the exercise nationwide.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said the importance of the census cannot be over emphasised as it forms the basis of any developmental plans.

The monarch made the call while receiving the local government coordinators of the Population Commission in Ondo state who came to brief him of their preparedness ahead of the exercise scheduled for May, 2023.

Oba Aladetoyinbo urges residents of the state not to travel outside the state during the forthcoming census, as it is very significant.

He lamented that previous exercise had suffered credibility test thereby making the data inaccurate and unreliable for National Planning.

Oba Aladetoyinbo in his words said, “we now have a very good opportunity to right the wrong of the past and ensure that all the data that will be collected will be realistic, reliable and fit for national planning and development. We can no longer go back to the dark days of falsifying figures and depriving ourselves the true reflection of things.”

He asked the coordinators to ensure that everyone is counted and avoid the errors of assumption which characterised previous exercise. You must ensure that your enumerators get into the nooks and crannies of the state. He said in Akure, Ondo state capital for instance, there is a wide population explosion and officials must be prepared to go to newly opened up areas.

