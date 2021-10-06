Ondo NSCDC parades suspects for stealing prepaid meters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo state command has arrested three suspects for conspiracy, stealing, tampering and illegal possession of eight prepaid meters.

While parading the suspects the Ondo state commandant, Hammed Abodunrin reiterated in clear terms that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure across the state hence; such sharp practices would never be treated with levity.

In his words ” Sequel to the mandate of the Corps, the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in a conference of management staff officers and respective stakeholders emphasised on the need to redouble our efforts in the protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure; with this consciousness Ondo state command is ready to arrest and prosecute all culprits.”

The command’s helmsman said the arrests were made possible through sustained intelligence hence, the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department of the command swung into action and apprehended the prime suspect, Osuola Gospel, 26, who hails from Imo state but currently reside at No 4, Ogunyebi Street, Ijapo Extension, Akure.

