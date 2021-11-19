Ondo NYSC worried over misrepresentation of statement – Management

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ondo state, has raised concern over a story in the social media accredited to the state coordinator, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani, that suggested that corps members are drug addicts.

The management in a statement Thursday refuted the story saying no such statement was made by the state coordinator before, during, or after the 2021 Corps Employers’ Workshop, held in Akure.

“To set the records straight, one of the employers during the workshop raised concern about the rate at which youth are exposed to hard drugs and how NYSC as a beacon of hope could assist with sensitisation and enlightenment in order to stem the tide.

“Therefore, management wishes to state that the story is a figment of the writer’s imagination and should be disregarded.

“NYSC Ondo state, through the NYSC Drug — Free Club, a Community Development Service group, shall continue to work in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ), in order to ensure a drug – free society,” the statement reads.

It stated that the online report said that the state coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani, lamented that the situation calls for concern, following the large number of corps members taking illicit drugs. The management said there was no such statement made during the workshop.