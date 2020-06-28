Ondo Obas deny endorsing Akeredolu

Controversies have continued to trail the endorsement of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state by monarchs in the state for second term.

Two monarchs from Ondo central and northern senatorial districts in the state have debunked the purported pictures that showed council of Obas in the state endorsing Governor Akeredolu for the second term in office.

The monarchs who preferred anonymity said that, “They (Obas) actually came for a meeting as they usually do on a regular basis. Nobody informed them of endorsing the governor or been part of the meeting agenda, until we were told to have a photograph with the governor.”

Continuing, one of the monarchs said “It was Ọba Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Akinruntan who said the governor would like to meet us and thereafter, take photographs as well. We were so surprised at the end when the tune of the piper changed that we have endorsed the governor, this was not our initial discussion.

“We have our sons also coming out for the governorship position. How would a man with his right senses just puncture the ambition of your subject coming out for the same position? What if the governor should say he is not coming out again for the election, what becomes of us?” he questioned.

He said that Olowo of Owo Oba, Oba Gbedegesin Ajibade Ogunoye, and the Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Akinruntan tricked the members of the Ondo State Council of Obas to a phantom endorsement of Governor Akeredolu for the second term in office.

Another monarch at the meeting confirmed that there was no such discussion during the meeting or in the agenda for the endorsement of Governor Akeredolu who is yet to secure the ticket of any political party for the next governorship election in Ondo state.

The monarch who is one of the first-class traditional ruler in the state said Olowo, who is a kinsman of Akeredolu and Olugbo had planned to railroad other council members for the endorsement of the governor.

The monarch posited that it was after the council meeting that Olugbo who is the Chairman of the State Council of Obas announced that the governor would like to greet them and take group photographs before they eventually depart to their palaces.

However, the two monarchs had raised Governor Akeredolu’s hand as the preferred candidate of the monarchs for the October, 20 elections was without prior discussion to all in that effect.