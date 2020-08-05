Ondo PDP gets new executive

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run the affairs of the party.

Accordingly, Hon Fatais Adams was elected chairman following the expiration of the tenure of the Clement Faboyede-led committee. Adams was the immediate past Vice Chairman of the PDP in the state.

As he polled 1,343 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Dennis Alonge-Niyi, who got 369 votes at the state congress was conducted in Akure. Over 2,000 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the election.

Tola Alabere won the election with 1395 votes to emerge as deputy chairman of the party while Barrister Olujimi Oluseye clinched the secretary position with 1385 votes.

All the new executive members swore to the oath of office as well as allegiance, just as Adams pledged to reconcile all the aggrieved parties within the PDP at the state level in order to bring together new and old PDP members together in the interest of the party.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who had just joined the party, and was the second runner-up in the primary election of the party, shunned the congress.