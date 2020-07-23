Ondo PDP primaries: Dep Gov Ajayi accepts defeat, thanks delegates

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has accepted his defeat at the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) primary election, saying it is the will of the people.

Ajayi lost the primaries to Eyitayo Jegede on Wednesday, who emerged winner of the PDP governorship primaries, ahead of other aspirants and will square up against incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 Ondo state governorship election.

It was observed that out of the 2111 delegates that voted at the primaries, Jegede who was the standard-bearer of the party in 2016, polled 888 votes to emerge the winner, while his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi scored 667.

Reacting, Ajayi conceded defeat and thanked the people of Ondo state for standing by him during his travails with Governor Akeredolu and at the primaries.

The deputy governor in a statement by his Media aide, Comrade Allen Sowore, said it was a race against many forces.

“The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy”, he said and wished the good people of Ondo state and the winner the best, adding that life goes on.