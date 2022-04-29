Ondo Police arrest man for incest, attempt to procure abortion

The Police, Ile-Oluji Division, have disclosed that it had received a complaint of an attempt to procure abortion by one Sunday Udoh, aged 38, at a health care centre in Ile-Oluji.

It revealed that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for her daughter (name withheld) aged about 15 years whom he had been having sexual intercourse with on several instances.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odunlami Funmilayo, the case is currently being handled by the Gender Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure.

She added that “as soon as investigation is concluded, reports and other steps to be taken will be available to the public.”

