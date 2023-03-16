Ondo Police assures of safety during Saturday’s polls 

Ahead of Saturday’s election, the Ondo state Police command, said it has deployed personnel of the Police Mobile Force and Special Protective Unit to escort all INEC sensitive and non sensitive materials to all the local government areas.

All relevant stakeholders were also addressed on the need to maintain peace during the last phase of the election.

In a release signed by the police spokesperson, Funmilayo Omisanya, the police said the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran is also appealing to parents and guardians to warn their children/ wards not to allow themselves to be used as instrument of harassment and disruption of election as the Police will not fold her hands and allow miscreants hijack the electoral process.

