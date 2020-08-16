Ondo poll: Mimiko tasks electorate on choice

As campaigns continue to gather momentum in Ondo ahead of October 10 poll, immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has advised the electorate on choice of leadership.

Speaking at his country home in Ondo town over the weekend while receiving the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who has defected to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mimiko berated political parties that failed to meet up with their electoral promises, saying government should cater for the essential needs and yearnings of the people at their point of needs and that, parties that cannot do that are not fit to be in power.

“It is very irresponsible and unfit for any political party/parties campaigning for an election not being able or fit at meeting up with the needs and yearnings of the people as unfit to be regarded as political party or to hold power,” he said.

Mimiko made references to the past legacies his administration left behind in the state, in the areas of education, health, infrastructural development and welfare of the people amongst others.

In reaction to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who decried arrays of abandoned projects by past administration, Mimiko said the time to compare his government with his successors had not come because the time for reply would be when campaign had started proper.

He said any party or government that would not meet the need of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not a progressive one, adding that ZLP was the only party that loves the poor to achieve their dreams.

The former governor hailed the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, as a well groomed politician and a seasoned one. He said, “All his good and bad sides, we know, we do not expect surprises.”

Mimiko thanked the deputy governor for joining forces with the ZLP and saluted his followers, describing them as progressives.