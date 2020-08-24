Ondo: Regent writes Kekemeke over violent threat

A traditional ruler, the Regent of Ibule, Moyinoluwa Olubunmi Falowo, has written an open letter cautioning against violent utterances said to have been issued by an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Hon Isaac Kekemeke.

The Regent, who cautioned politicians against inciting utterances capable of causing violence, urged them to thread on the path of peace in the interest of all.

The traditional ruler was reacting to some utterances via a video trending on social media allegedly made by Kekemeke threatening violence during the November governorship poll.

The Regent recalled her encounter with the aspirant, Hon Kekemeke in 2011, as an SS3 student of Federal Government Girls College Akure, where she participated in the 5th edition of the Essay Competition organized by him for Secondary Schools in Ondo State. It centred on nation building.

“At the end of the contest, I came third. Ope Feyisayo Emmanuel, who represented Stella Marris College Okitipupa, came second. One other boy came first. You personally presented us with generous prices and I felt so elated.

“To you, it may have been an annual philanthropic project, but it was worth more than that for a young girl who just had her first shot at writing on a national issue. I saw you as a role model and was star struck.

“Since that day, I have admired you because of that single contribution to my life, winning a prize in your competition. In spite of being third position, I have always added that achievement to my CV. I was that proud.

“I was appalled and disappointed when I saw the trending video where you boasted about your machinery of violence and intimidation on the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. I saw the video multiple times in disbelief that it couldn’t have been you sir.

“Even though I have no personal relationship with you, the young secondary school girl inside of me felt hurt and betrayed by a leader she admired. I was scared when you called yourself a militant.

The Regent was unsure if she could reference proudly to her secondary school essay achievement any longer.

“To you, it may have been political, but to us, it was a threat to our collective peace as a people. Kindly also commit to a violence free process. If not because of today, do it because of tomorrow”.