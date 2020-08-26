Ondo residents go spiritual for rainfall

Residents of Ondo state are presently seeking spiritual intervention through interdenominational prayers as rainy season changed to dry season in the state.

Most of the towns and communities last witnessed rain about two and half months ago and nearly all farm produce have withered.

The development in all the towns, villages and communities across the state made many wells to dry up, while farm crops suffered similar fate.

Some communities like Olufoam in Akure, Ondo state where tomatoes is major plant planted, the farmers are crying for lack of rainfall, as majority of the tomatoes planted have continued to dry up.

Epinmi, Akunu, Ajowa, in Akoko northern axis are experiencing unfavourable weather condition.

Blueprint had interactive session with some farmers in the areas, as they lamented their ordeal and loss during this period that is supposed to be good for their plants.

A tomatoe famer at Olufoam in Akure, Akure south local government area of the state, Mr. Sheidu Suleiman , said the situation has become worrisome as farmers are facing uncertainty in the repayment of agricultural loans obtained to plant crops this year.

Another mechanised farmer from Epinmi-Akoko, Mr. Mukaila Ayodele, stated that the fertiliser he applied to his maize plantation did not dissolve due to lack of rain.

This, he said, would negatively affect productivity. He predicted an impending famine and food hike that will worsen the economy.

Two clerics, Christian and Muslim, Rev. Canon Isaac Awowole and Alhaji Basiru Aminu are unanimous in calling for fervent prayers and seeking the face of God to end the unusual weather condition in the state as many farm produce have been destroyed.