Ondo students to dialogue with guber candidates on manifestos

Students of tertiary institutions across Ondo state said Thursday that they have concluded plans to meet and dialogue with all governorship candidates contesting the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election to discuss on the plans they have for students and youths in general.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the leader of National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), Ayoade Kikiowo, stated that the move became necessary because of the challenges currently faced by students in all tertiary institutions in the state that need urgent attention.

Kikiowo said the programme tagged ‘Conversation Ondo’ would allow selected students and youth leaders and representatives to interface with the candidates individually to reel out specific programmes they have for students and youth if voted in as governor.

He said:”As the Ondo state gubernatorial election draws near, a cross-delivery of electoral manifestos and demands have become pertinent for informed electoral choices. Youth and students, as a huge fraction of the populace, becomes a focal point.

“In view of this, the coalition of related organisations teamed up to create “Conversation Ondo,” a youth-centric platform for political parties and candidates to deliver their manifestos.

“Conversation Ondo will host political candidates on popular media platforms to relay their intentions targeted at youth

and students in the state.

“We believe that this will immensely benefit gubernatorial candidates as well as the youth, whose political inclusion has to be deliberately encouraged.”

The students called on all youth to eschew violence before, during and after the election in the state in the interest of all.