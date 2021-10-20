Ondo to civil servants: No Covid-19 vaccination, no work

Ondo state government has directed all civil servants in the state to get Covid-19 vaccination or be ready to thrown out from the gate as from November 1, 2021.

A statement issued by Abooluwa Famakinwa and made available to |Blueprint, Wednesday, the Permanent Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Chief Segun Odusanya, stated that the staste has made the presentation of Covid-19 vaccination card and compliance to its protocols precondition gate pass to their work places beginning from November 1, 2021.

Chief Odusanya, who said those without the vaccination card would not be allowed into the ministry, gave this warning at a meeting with the management and members of staff of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Akure.

He explained that the meeting was fallout of an earlier one with the Head of Service, Pastor Niran Adeyemo, where he directed that any civil servant on government pay roll not vaccinated by the first of November should not be allowed into the office.

Vowing to enforce the directive as a means of protecting members of staff, Chief Odusanya reminded them that the pandemic was not yet over, hence the need to be vaccinated and to obey the protocols.

He urged them to prioritise their health by doing routine checks of their blood pressure, blood sugar and other necessary checks as death could be prevented if one is careful and sensitive.