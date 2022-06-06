Ondo: Umar Farouq intervenes in Owo church killings, tells NEMA what to do

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned in its entirety, the killing of worshippers on Sunday at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

Umar Farouq described the murder as cold blooded, evil and horrific.

According to a statement on Sunday by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Minister commiserated with the families of the dead, the Catholic Church, the people and Government of Ondo state.

Umar Farouq stated that a team of officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have already arrived in Owo to assess the humanitarian situation in the community and immediately provide succor to the victims and their families.

She said: “This killing is horrific and mindless. The killing of many worshippers inside St Francis Church on a Sunday morning is condemnable. A lot of men, women, young girls and children had their lives snuffed out during a church service in Owo.

“I mourn with their families and state government as well as the church. We pray for the repose of their souls.

“Officials from NEMA Ekiti Operation office have arrived at the Federal Medical Center Owo where the dead were taken to and the injured are being treated. NEMA is already conducting an on-the- spot assessment of the victims and the casualties”.

Meanwhile Mr Kadiri Olarenwaju, Head NEMA Ekiti Operations Office, covering Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states has reported the admission of 22 adults and 11 children to the emergency wards at the Owo Medical Centre.

