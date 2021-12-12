Ondo youth protest increase in price of sachet water

Ondo youth in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo local government council area of Ondo state, has protested hike in the price of bags of satchet water popularly known as pure water.

The price has risen to N200 per bag.

The youth prevented satchet water vehicles from selling their goods, including those coming from Okitipupa axis and vowed not to allow what they described as arbitrary and insensitive increase of a pack of water to N200.

While speaking on the development, a youth leader, Mr. Oladimeji Abimbola, insisted they would resist such move saying it was not convenient for the people to be buying a sachet at N20 at this period of crucial economic crunch.

He advised the table water manufacturers to reverse to the former price of N120 per pack before they would be allowed to sell the product in the areas.

The vice chairman, Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, Ore chapter, Mr. Lawal Ajibola, blamed the increase on what he called hyper inflation in the economy, resulting in high cost of production

He called for round table discussion among stakeholders to resolve the matter amicably and appealed to the youth for understanding not to make it degenerate to violence.