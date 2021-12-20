One dead, 18 injured in Osun lone accident



One person has been confirmed dead in a lone accident that occurred opposite Osun state government secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Monday afternoon.



It was gathered that a Toyota Hiace bus with twenty passengers crashed in front of the secretariat where eighteen passengers sustained various degree of injuries.

The accident occurred around 1:52pm.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun sector command, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.



The FRSC stated that the accident involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 213 XP.



She explained that one male died in the accident leaving seven male and ten female injured, while only one man escaped the accident.



According to FRSC, the deceased has been taken by the family while the injured were taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Osogbo.

