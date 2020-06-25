One dead, 5 injured, houses vandalised as community chieftaincy tussle worsens in Anambra



At least one person was confirmed dead on Thursday following a clash between supporters of two persons allegedly laying claims over the traditional stool or Igwe of Ogwuaniocha, Ogbaru local government area in Anambra state.

Blueprint learnt that the clash which was allegedly between some youths of the community loyal to HRH Igwe Oliver Nnaji and Chief Okwudili Oganah respectively, also resulted into burning of houses even as five persons sustained degrees of injuries.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra state command, Mr Haruna Muhammed, said they received the report at 2am. on Thursday and quickly dispatched joint patrol teams led by the Area Commander Oraifite ACP Afolabi Wilfred to the scene.



“On the 25/6/2020 at about 2:am there was a report of clash between some group of youth allegedly loyal to HRH Igwe Oliver Nnaji,(Igwe Ogwuniocha)a riverine Community in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State with another group of persons loyal to one Okwudili Oganah who allegedly crowned himself Igwe. As a result of the clash, one person was confirmed dead, five persons sustained injuries and some houses vandalised.

“Sixteen suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and extent of damage.

Normalcy has been restored in the affected area and Joint Security teams comprising the Police, Navy, Civil Defence and local vigilante are on ground patrolling the Community in order to forestall further breakdown of law and order,” Muhammed added.



According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has appealed to all the warring factions to refrain from further hostilities and explore legal avenues towards addressing their grievances rather than resorting to violence which could lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in the state.