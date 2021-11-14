One encounter is all Nigerians need – Rev Sam Oye

As the annual encounter fiesta of The Transforming Church (TTC) begins, the Lead Pastor of the church, Rev Sam Oye, has reminded Nigerians to take advantage of the programme for a turn around in individual’s lives and the nation.

In a statement to herald the commencement of the one-week programme over the weekend in Abuja, the cleric stated that Nigerians should be prepared for an unforgettable moment with the Almighty God in an atmosphere of incredible worship led by highly anointed worship leaders.

Speaking about how great men in history had encounters with divinity, he said, “All through the ages, men and women who have emerged as world changers have also been known to be individuals who have had definite and unforgettable encounters with the Almighty God.

“The birth of the nation of Israel was a product of the encounter between Jacob and the Almighty God. The liberation of the nation of Israel from years of captivity and deprivation was also as a result of the encounter between Moses and the Almighty.

“Similarly, Joshua’s victory at Jericho was predicated upon his encounter with the Lord of Host. The story is not different in the New Testament as we see the birth of the ministry of Jesus anchored upon His Jordan encounter with the Almighty Father.

“Do not forget also that the birth of the great ministry of Paul the Apostle to the Gentiles happened after he had his first and repeated encounters with the Lord Jesus.

“In the year 1989 in the city of Azare, Bauchi state, I had an unforgettable encounter with the Holy Spirit that has forever changed the course of my life,” he noted.

While welcoming people from across the world who would be attending both physically and online, he said, “This annual programme is designed to create an environment where humanity can have fellowship with divinity. Our goal is to see families, communities and nations changed. There would be special prayers for Nigeria and for personal healings, breakthroughs, open doors, miracles and supernatural turnarounds.”

Worship leaders like Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Chioma Jesus, Mr M & Revelation, Bidemi Olaoba, Naomi Classik, Jackson Jones, Nene Olajide, Minister GUC, Segun John, Manuz Akpanke and Promise Benson and TTC Mass Choir would be performing at the Gwarimpa headquarters of the church.

