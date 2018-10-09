One killed, scores injured in Kuje over APC direct primaries

Violence and confusion marred the Kuje Area Council All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representative primaries in the FCT, following controversy over which venue to conduct the exercise.

Blueprint, which monitored the exercise, reports that the crisis started when some party officials wanted the primaries to held at the LEA Science Primary School, contrary to the approved venue at the Kuje Township Stadium.

Our correspondent reports that the contestants were Danladi Etsu Zhin, former chairman, Kuje Area Council, Musa Arada, former chairman, Abaji Area Council and the incumbent Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Hon. Joseph Shazhin.

Information also revealed that the crisis might be connected with the recent adoption of direct mode of primaries by the FCT which majority of the indigenes rejected.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole had on Thursday October 4, after a closed door meeting with party officials, told newsmen that direct primaries for the FCT Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates were not negotiable.

According to him, ‘‘the challenges that followed the party’s recent primaries in some states of the federation were normal in a democratic society and also in a vibrant party such as the APC.’’ Some party stakeholders, who spoke with Blueprint in Kuje said it was unfair for the National Working Committee (NWC) to impose direct mode of primaries in the FCT.

Mr Yohana Musa, a party member in Kuje also said that majority of the aspirants had spent money on delegates, hoping for an indirect primaries only to be faced with the new development.

Musa said the imposition of the mode of primaries by the APC, NWC on the FCT residents was not in the interest of any democratic setting.

He noted that, what happened in some states from the commencement of the primaries was an indication of personal interest by a group of people.

‘‘We are not happy with the way FCT is treated when it comes to national issues,’’ adding that party members were not happy with the idea of some electoral wards being allowed to use their voting cards, as it would not allow transparency in the exercise.’’ During the crisis, one person was reportedly killed and scores of others wounded.

Properties belonging to one of the aspirants, Hon. Danladi Etsu Zhin were burnt down completely.

Shop owners closed shops and ran away for safety as tyres were burnt on the streets from the topper garage through secretariat junction up to the council chairman’s residence.

However, the security personnel were there to calm the situation.

As at the time of filling this report, the party primaries in the area council was still inconclusive as there was no election that took place.]

