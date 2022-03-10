One man’s gesture can change the narrative

Since the return of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never won the election of the Kaduna South federal constituency in the House of Representatives. This is astonishing, considering that the PDP governed Kaduna state and the centre for 16 years. The party failed despite its then incumbency factor, which could be used to induce people and the opposition party representing the constituency; to defect and shift their allegiances to the ruling party.

But, majority of the people and the opposition party representing the constituency remained invariably adamant against the PDP, throughout its 16 years rule. This is really surprising. Although, the PDP severally won election at the local government chairmanship seat, and the Kaduna State House of Assembly seats, representing two out of the three constituencies (Unguwan Sanusi and Makera); in Kaduna South local government area; with the exception of Tudun Wada constituency which has never been represented by the PDP.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Honourable Alhaji Usman Muhammad, popularly known as (Mafi Mishkila) became a household name in every nook and cranny of Kaduna South, through his generous and benevolence disposition to the common man.

He always has the inclination to ameliorate the plight of the less privileged and the downtrodden. As part of his programmes to empower the poor, he commissioned a multi-million naira secretariat, well furnished and provided with state of-the-art facilities, purposely for training the children of the poor, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

He is well known in terms of assisting the children of his neighbours with scholarship to study. Certainly, the generous action of a wealthy man can only be testified to and evaluated by the people of his community, and I bear witness, and strongly believe that others will give good testimony about his benevolence.

In 2012, when he was residing in our area, he used to distribute foodstuffs to his neighbours, and others within the community. That was before he even declared his interest to vie for any political office. Obviously, Hon. Mafi’s generousity is instinctive.

Interestingly, when Hon. Mafi Mishkila declared his intention to contest for the seat of the PDP youth leader Kaduna state chapter, during the state PDP congress held last year, he revitalised the PDP political landscape in Kaduna South local government area, via his generous disposition, by sharing cars and motorcycles to the PDP ward executives. Although he lost, surprisingly, he gave the vehicles immediately after the congress which he lost.

Mafi Mishkila fought a very good fight at the state congress, it got to the extent that only his name captivated the general public, as if they were the only people contesting in the state congress.

Mafi Mishkila, a young man in his 30s, is a business mogul who runs different businesses, especially travelling agency, and contracts, in which he became famous on it.

He strongly have the believe that the only way which you can massively renders assistance to the people and empowers them, is to serve in the political office. That’s why he also declared his intention to vie for the seat of the House of Representatives Kaduna South federal constituency.

So far, after his declaration to contest for the House of Representatives, he shared more than 20 cars to PDP stakeholders from Kaduna South, and more than 50 motorcycles to the party faithful and PDP excos both at the ward and local government level.

Indeed, Hon. Mafi Mishkila immensely revived the PDP activities in Kaduna South. Even the members of the ruling APC are impressed and applauding his gestures, and they wish to benefit from similar generousity from their party bigwigs.

Jabir T Usman,Sabon Gari Tudun Wada,Zaria, Kaduna state