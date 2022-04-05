One month to WAFU qualifier, Flying Eagles without camp, coach

File picture: Golden Eaglets


The Flying Eagles have about a month before the next WAFU B U20 AFCON qualifiers and have yet to open training camp or know the coach to head them.

The sub-regional qualifiers will kick off on May 9 in Niger Republic, officials disclosed.

In 2021, the country’s youth team failed to reach the U20 AFCON after they lost out to Ghana.

They were led to Benin Republic by coach Ladan Bosso.

There is  every possibility that Bosso will be retained  as the gaffer  given the time constraint  and  given  his  vast knowledge  in  the  terrain.