One month to WAFU qualifier, Flying Eagles without camp, coach



The Flying Eagles have about a month before the next WAFU B U20 AFCON qualifiers and have yet to open training camp or know the coach to head them.

The sub-regional qualifiers will kick off on May 9 in Niger Republic, officials disclosed.

In 2021, the country’s youth team failed to reach the U20 AFCON after they lost out to Ghana.

They were led to Benin Republic by coach Ladan Bosso.

There is every possibility that Bosso will be retained as the gaffer given the time constraint and given his vast knowledge in the terrain.