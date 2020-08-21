One year in office: Humanitarian Affairs minister expresses gratitude to Buhari, assures effective service delivery

On August 21, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development and pronounced Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq the pioneer minister to oversee the affairs of the ministry.

Speaking Friday in Abuja at the grand finale of events scheduled to mark the first anniversary of the ministry, Farouq expressed gratitude to President Buhari for the appointment, assuring more interventions in the lives of downtrodden Nigerians.

She said though the ministry has been enduring challenges as it is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing responsibilities that were hitherto domiciled in other Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) and also providing the much-needed coordination of humanitarian interventions in Nigeria, “it has been rewarding to visit the field and see beneficiaries, whose lives are being changed by the FG humanitarian interventions and it leaves us with a sense of fulfilment that we are doing something worthwhile for humanity.”

She said: “It is exactly one year today that this ministry came into being through a pronouncement by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari. So, I am grateful to Mr. President for setting up this ministry and also thank him for finding me worthy to be entrusted to head the ministry.

“It was in view of the prevailing humanitarian situation and social challenges in the country that Mr. President, in his wisdom, deemed it fit to create a ministry that would institutionalise all governments efforts towards social inclusion and response to disasters and humanitarian crisis, while providing the much-needed coordination of humanitarian interventions.

“To this end, the ministry is mandated to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions; while ensuring strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. The ministry is also charged with the responsibility of managing the formulation and implementation of fair focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.

“So far for the one year we have been in existence, I would say it has been an eventful, challenging and rewarding journey. Challenging in the sense that the Ministry is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing responsibilities that were hitherto domiciled in other MDAs and also providing the much-needed coordination of humanitarian interventions in Nigeria.

“It is rewarding in the sense that when we visit the field and see beneficiaries whose lives are being changed by the FG humanitarian interventions, it leaves us with a sense of fulfilment that we are doing something worthwhile for humanity.

“A number of Agencies were brought under the supervision of the Ministry. They include NCFRMI, NEMA, NAPTIP, NEDC, SDG and N-SIP. The Ministry is leveraging on the experience and capacity of these agencies in carrying certain functions, while providing leadership and coordination.

“In spite of seemingly daunting and often demanding situations; the ministry and its agencies have provided humanitarian interventions and proactively developed structures to prevent and mitigate disaster. All, while building socio-economic resilience through the evolution of inclusive social safety net programmes.

“We have also received tremendous support and hands of friendship and partnership extended to the Ministry from different quarters for which we are grateful. Our Ministry started with the incorporation of core human values, such as trust, integrity, and teamwork.

“In realisation of the fact that the human resource of any organization is the most valuable assets it has, with started with a retreat/training of all staff which held at the UN House with the support of the UN. Very early in our history, October 17th 2019, we marked the World Poverty Day by a road walk tagged “Walk OUT Poverty” and a community outreach at Barwa Community, Abuja. Thereafter, the Ministry facilitated the Construction of a clinic and borehole at Barwa Community through the Community Social Development Project (CSDP).”