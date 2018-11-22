O’Neill leaves Rep of Ireland role

Martin O’Neill has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager by mutual consent.

A statement on the Football Association of Ireland’s website confirmed that assistant manager Roy Keane, goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy had also left their positions.

Former Celtic and Leicester boss O’Neill has been under pressure in recent weeks after Ireland f

O’Neill led Ireland to Euro 2016 in France, where they reached the knockout stages before being eliminated by the hosts, but a run of one win in 11 games has seen the national team endure a difficult 2018.

FAI chief executive John Delaney said: “I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team.

“There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

“Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group – where we beat world champions Germany along the way – to reach Euro 2016 and advance to the last-16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

“I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.