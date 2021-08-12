Oneya was an accomplished military officer, administrator – Akume

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, has commiserated with the Oneya family, the Urhobo nation, the government and people of Delta state and the Nigerian Army over the death of Brig. Gen Dominic Obukadata Oneya at the age of 73.

In condolence message he personally signed and issued to Blueprint Wednesday in Abuja, Sen. Akume described Gen Oneya as “an accomplished military officer, a distinguished public servant, loving father, community leader, elder statesman and devout Christian, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.”

The minister said, as a military administrator of Benue state between 1998 and May 29, 1999, “Gen. Oneya served with distinction and left a lot of legacies to his credit. I succeeded him in office on May 29, 1999.

“On behalf of my family, friends, management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the nation over this great loss of a great Nigerian.

“While we missed him here on earth, the angles walk him home,” Akume stated.