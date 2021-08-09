Oneya’s death, a great loss – Omo-Agege



The Deputy President of the Senate , Ovie Omo – Agege has described the death of former President of Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) , Brigadier -General Dominic Oneya (rtd) , as a collosal loss to the country.

Oneya, a former military administrator of Kano and Benue States who hailed from Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State, died at the age of 73.



He was also a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from 1999 to 2002 and recently headed the Ministerial Committee on Reforms in Nigerian Football.

Reacting to the death of the retired General in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, Omo-Agege expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident, even as he called on the Federal and Delta State Governments to immortalise the elder statesman by naming public institutions after him.



He described the erstwhile military governor as a patriotic and reliable individual who contributed immensely not only to the advancement of Delta State but Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, Gen. Oneya distinguished himself in the course of his military career by standing out as one of those who made genuine patriotic sacrifices and served diligently in defence of the nation’s unity and territorial integrity



He extolled his virtues for devoting his life to public service with extraordinary courage and diligence, adding that he would be greatly missed by the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, football fraternity and Nigeria in general.

“I receive the news of the death of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya with a heavy heart. He was a father, leader, astute administrator and role model to us all. “In all the positions he held both in the military and as a civilian, he served with deep commitment, distinction, without blemish and gave his best in the service of our country.

“His passing is a heavy loss to all of us, and his memory will remain evergreen in our hearts,” he said.



He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oneya family, Urhobo Nation, military, government and people of Delta State over the unfortunate incident and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.