Ongoing recruitment: NSCDC takes fresh stand

As Covid-19 continues to ravage the world, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has suspended its recruitment process.

The Corp’s Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, disclosed this in a statement by his Media Assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, at the weekend, however, assured that the process was still on.

The NSCDC boss however warned that fraudsters have been sending messages to members of the public to attend interviews and training.

The NSCDC noted that the activities of some fraudulent persons using various dubious means ranging from text messages, social media platforms and forged letters to invite unsuspecting members of the public for job interviews in a purported recruitment exercise by the Corps have come to its notice.

“In the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, our top priority is the well-being of our country and community.

“We are monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are continuing to follow the latest Government advice.

“To keep everyone as safe as possible, we have decided to put on hold our recruitment process but all shortlisted applications remain ‘live’,” said the agency.

It added that whenever such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed via its official website, www.nscdc.gov.ng, and national dailies.

It maintained that its recruitment process is without a third party, “hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the Corps is a fraudster.”